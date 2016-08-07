The Bachelor contestant Noni Janur forced to defend controversial photos.

A contestant on Channel 10’s The Bachelor, is under fire for promoting her swim line using what some people have labelled as unethical images.

Noni Janur, a Queensland Bachelor contestant and swimline creator has been accused of promoting smoking/drug use and exploiting young models for promotional purposes.

The photos in question, first taken two years ago and posted via Instagram, have now come to light, depicting a then 15-year-old girl wearing a bikini and blowing smoke from her mouth. The bikini itself is called the “Kaila” rasta top.