There's a curious link between these Bachie Instagram announcements.

It’s been a whirlwind fortnight for Bachie news.

On Sunday May 14 we learned Australia’s third Bachelor Sam Wood and his fiancee Snezana Markoski were expecting a baby girl.

Just as we finally recovered from that exciting bombshell, original Bachelor Tim Robards announced on Wednesday night that he had proposed to Anna Heinrich after four years of dating.

While the precise timing of these announcements could just be a coincidence — both posts appeared at night — we at Mamamia have a sneaky suspicion it’s not.

We have reason to believe the two Bachelor couples carefully chose the moment to announce their big news, right down to the hour.

After all, Sam and Snez would have known for weeks that they were expecting a baby before their Insta-reveal, and we know Tim proposed to Anna “in a little dinghy… floating on a secluded river” on the weekend, several days before they told the world.

Let’s start with the original Bachelor couple, Anna and Tim. Why wait until Wednesday evening to tell us about something that happened four or five days earlier?

The answer, very possibly, is Instagram traffic. The pair knew that’s when most of their fans would be online.

Listen: The Bachie couples aren’t the only ones who time their posts.



According to Instagram scheduling service Later, the best time to post on the social media site is between 7-9pm on weekdays. The company’s 2017 data also suggests Wednesdays and Thursdays drive the most traffic.

Tim and Anna’s posts both went up around 8pm – smack bang in the middle of peak time.

As for Sam and Snez, Mamamia’s Clare Stephens has already dissected just why it was not a spur-of-the-moment decision to announce the baby’s gender on Sam’s 28 Facebook page.

And while Later’s research tells us weekends can be “hit or miss”, they stress it’s important to know your audience and we have no doubt that Sam and Snez knew Sunday night would be a perfect time to let all their fans know.

Let’s not forget – it was Mother’s Day.

So there you go – the Bachelor alumni have been using their social-media savvy skills to make sure their big news had the biggest impact.

And we don’t judge them for a second. In fact, we’re taking notes.

Do you optimise the timing of your social media posts?