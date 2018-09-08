Er, was that just a mistake? The biggest clue yet that Cass wins The Bachelor.

To keep up to date with The Honey Badger, AKA Nick Cummins, and all the best Bachelor 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelor hub. It’s a blast.

Everyone take a deep breath. We have something very important to discuss.

So – I was just stalking people’s Instagram stories – like one does on a Saturday afternoon, and noticed something odd.

Cass uploaded an innocuous picture of her with a (cute) dog and a juice of the orange variety (perhaps orange juice – unconfirmed) in hand, in Manly.

Innocent enough.

BUT.

The picture was tagged 'Dolce Terra Manly' which according to my calculations, is a place called 'Dolce Terra' in Manly.

Interesting.

And then I did a tap and saw the unthinkable.

"Oh, there's Nick, inside a restaurant of some sort," I thought to myself.

And then I saw the goddamn tag.

Dolce. Terra. Manly.

GUYS NO.

Is this an error? Were only... one of them meant to tag themselves at this "healthy salads & food option for dine in or takeaway & inspired by Italy & the Mediterranean," place?

Or could it possibly be a coincidence?

We know they both live in Manly...

BUT THEN THERE'S ANOTHER THING I WOULD LIKE TO DISCUSS.

I did a double take, obviously, and then audibly gasped which caused my dog to look at me with shame and also judgement. But then I kept going.

The next story instalment for Nick is him running... home? The caption reads: "When she says... 'come get your dessert while it's warm.'"

SHE. Cass is a 'she'. Could 'she' be Cass? COULD CASS BE PROVIDING DESSERT? And is dessert a euphemism for sex?

Unclear.

We also know that only a handful of the bachelorettes follow Nick on Instagram, and Cass is one of them.

I'm not saying anything...

Except that Cass definitely wins The Bachelor and this has made my day.