Pregnant Aussie women on baby shower etiquette: the rules we didn't even know existed.

When it comes to baby showers, some people love them, some hate them. Others are spending more time thinking how small a gift can pass as polite.

For GroupTogether co-founders Ali Linz and Julie Tylman, baby shower etiquette is something they know Aussie mums grapple with all too often.

Can I have a drink if the mum-to-be doesn’t?

Do I really need to take part in games when most of them are lame?

And so, with the help of other Australian mums, the organisational experts and mums to seven kids between them have delved into baby shower etiquette.

This is what they had to say:

Can I have a drink?

The consensus is yes, it’s totally okay to have a drink even though the mum-to-be won’t be drinking. The women consulted by experts said often a glass of champagne can make the baby shower “bearable”, while a few more suggested having a delicious non-alcoholic option for the mum-to-be.

An alternative is a high tea with coffee, tea and delicious cakes.

Do we have to play games?

Many baby showers include games that make many of the people invited cringe. So are they really necessary? According to Linz and Tylman, they’re not necessary at all, and they make a lot of women cringe.

The trick here is to really know your friend, and know what she’s into. If she loves the games, then sure, it’s probably a good idea to play them. But if not, don’t stress, you can absolutely cast them aside.

Baby shower for baby number two?

When do you have to keep throwing baby showers for a mum-to-be? Baby number two? Baby number three? According to the experts, it’s something that has women “divided”. A lot of women say that anything after baby number one should be skipped in its entirety.

However, if you’re looking to throw something simple, consider what they call a mini baby shower or a “baby sprinkle”. After all, if you believe every baby is a miracle and should be celebrated, then absolutely throw a small party, give a mum a gift for herself (considering she is probably well-versed in baby supplies) or donate the proceeds to charity.

When is the best time to throw it?

According to Linz and Tylman, anytime between 30 weeks and 36 weeks, depending on whether the mum to be is having a high or low-risk pregnancy. If the mum is having a high-risk pregnancy then the earlier the better.