Rashes from baby drool. Every mum’s had to deal with this.

Of all the genes I wanted to pass on to my daughter, my sensitive skin wasn’t one of them. But she got it.

Luckily, I’m not talking about any type of skin condition or anything medical.

Just ridiculously, annoyingly, over-sensitive skin. The kind where I still, at 34, get pimples, or where heat rashes are just a part of summer, or when my skin feels slightly annoyed from absolutely anything, it goes bright red.

I’m sure I’m not alone. I’m sure all the above happens to many families. It’s just that I was hoping I wasn’t going to burden my daughter with the same. I was hoping that her skin would be a little tougher to the elements than mine.

When she was really little, like cute-chubby-cheek little, she would get rashes from the baby drool. She would easily get summer heat rashes despite being dressed in light clothing and being kept cool. Today, she regularly gets little pimples from teething drool, or when I haven’t been a good mum and washed her bedding regularly.

I realise that there isn’t a whole lot I can do about my daughter’s sensitive skin. However, I still try where I can.

Which is why I was pretty stoked when I got to try the new Purity Sensitive laundry range. It has been dermatologically tested to make sure that it is super sensitive on your skin and leaves no harsh chemical residue or heavy perfumes that could lead to irritation.

It came at the right time too. I’ve been having a slight mummy panic moment.

My Facebook feed has been inundated with stories about little ones getting the most awful rashes and skin conditions after wearing clothing that hadn’t been laundered before they were worn.

While I’ve always been a stickler for washing my daughter’s clothes before she wears them, the whole thing made me weary of what I was actually washing my family’s clothing with.

Enter laundry day.

The Purity Sensitive range is plant based and has a hypoallergenic fragrance, so the clothes still smelled washed but didn’t reek of chemicals. It also managed to clean my messy toddler’s artwork of food and dirt from her clothes (which is a pretty tough job) and the mess she regularly manages to make on my and my husband’s clothing. Pretty perfect for the whole family wash.

For those who are animal lovers like me, it has an added bonus of being accredited as cruelty free and not tested on animals.

The best part though is the front label. While most laundry ranges have flowers or ducks, Purity Sensitive has the most adorable little bub on it and they are looking for someone as equally, if not more adorable, to be part of their advertising campaign for 2018 and score $5000.

To enter, head to their Facebook and click through to the link on the pinned post. Upload a photo, give it a caption, enter your details, hit submit, and share your entry on Facebook or Instagram (you know, to humble brag about your future model). Good luck.

Does your little one have sensitive skin? Share your tips below!

This content was created with thanks to our brand partner Natures Organics.