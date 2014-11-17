News
entertainment

He didn't know what to get his wife for her birthday. So he asked the Internet. The response is beautiful.

A man has just taken out the title of World’s Best Husband/Father after he commissioned 23 people on the internet to give his wife, Agnes, an amazing birthday present.

Ernst Berlin just wanted to do something special for his wife’s birthday, since it was her first with their brand-new baby.

So he decided to ask the Internet for help.

Ernst turned to Reddit’s art section, Gets Drawn, where he provided 23 artists with 40 photos and asked them to draw portraits of the couple’s eight-month-old son.

Have a look at the before and after portraits [post continues after gallery]. 

The results were beautiful – abstract, inspiring, unique – and they’re something the family will cherish forever.

See the moment the portraits were unveiled below.

