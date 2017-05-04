News
Parents, it's time to panic: the baby 80s baby names that are almost extinct.

The nostalgia of the 1980s isn’t happening for baby names.

According to BabyCentre, some names made most popular in the 1980s are now “endangered”.

The website identified 24 names that have been snubbed by millions of parents this year.

Although old fashioned names are on trend – Mildred, Gail and Edna have not been registered on the website’s girls list in 2017.

The site says poor old Karen hasn’t been used once and I remember when it was a popular name.

Roger, Clive and Frank are names being left behind for boys but shortened names like Freddie, Alfie, and Archie are sneaking into the top 20.

Naming a baby is a huge responsibility and there is arguably a golden name range that most parents are looking for - something not too popular but not unusual.

Is that name on this list of 2017's endangered names?

Girls

  • Cilla
  • Bertha
  • Cynthia
  • Janice
  • Anita
  • Marcia
  • Mildred
  • Dorothy
  • Edna
  • Bonnie
  • Cindy (Sindy)
  • Donna
  • Gail
  • Karen

Boys

  • Ian (Iain)
  • Frank
  • Clarence
  • Ricky
  • Edmund
  • Gus
  • Roger
  • Bertram
  • Clive
  • Roald
