A father broadcast his 11-month-old daughter's murder live on social media.

Warning: this post details incidents of child abuse and domestic violence and may be triggering for some readers.

Twenty-year-old Wuttisan Wongtalay threatened to kill his 21-year-old girlfriend Jiranuch Trirat, forcing her to run for her life.

In a sickening act, he then murdered their 11-month-old daughter, broadcasting the entire thing on Facebook Live before taking his own life.

Speaking to Phuket News, Jiranuch 'Bew' Trirat said her partner had threatened to kill her when he accused her of cheating on him.

"At 3am yesterday he checked my phone and threatened to kill me," she said.

"I was very afraid and ran away from the house and left [our daughter] Beta with him."

She said when she returned home later that day, Wuttisan and Beta were gone.

"I called him to bring Beta back to the house, but I could not get in touch with him. That's when I saw the video clip and called the police," she said.

Local police began to search for the missing pair before they were found at an abandoned hotel close to Phuket's international airport.

Lieutenant Jullaus Suvannin said officers found a smartphone propped up against a wall at the scene, used to film the horrific crime.

"They had already died when I arrived there," he told AFP.

The video - which lasts for around four minutes and was accessible on the social networking site for roughly 24 hours before it was removed - shows Wuttisan tying a rope around the neck of his baby girl.

The 20-year-old then took his own life, which was not broadcast online.

A spokesperson for Facebook described the incident as "appalling".

"Our hearts go out to the family of the victim," the statement said.

"There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed."

The crime comes just a week after a US man filmed himself murdering an elderly stranger and posted a video of his act on Facebook.

The company faced significant backlash after the shocking video was allowed to remain online for two hours before it was taken down. After the incident, Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company would do all it could to prevent any such content from appearing on the platform in the future.

If you or someone you know needs help you can call Lifeline on 131 114, the Black Dog Institute on 9382 2991, or Beyondblue 1300 224 636.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800 RESPECT.