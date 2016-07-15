Mother issues desperate plea for help after baby lost in chaos of Nice attack.

As stories of horror and chaos begin to emerge from those caught up in the terror attack in Nice, there have been few more terrifying than that of Tiava Banner.

The French-speaking mother issued a desperate appeal on Facebook seeking help finding her eight-month-old son who she claims was lost during the attack.

“Nice friends if you’ve seen him, if you were there, if you have collected [him] please contact me!!!!! [translated from French]”, she wrote in the post, which has since been shared more than 21,000 times .

Thankfully, Banner later updated the post to reveal that the little boy has been located.

“Found! A million thanks to Joy Ruez,” she wrote. “Thank you to everyone who helped and sent messages of support. (I am very sorry that I will not respond to everybody).”

The precise circumstances surrounding the child’s disappearance and discovery remain unclear.

At least 80 people have been confirmed dead after a truck packed with grenades and firearms was deliberately driven into crowds watching Bastille Day fireworks in the southern French city of Nice.

It’s believed the driver then climbed out of the vehicle and opened fire on those nearby, before being shot dead by police.