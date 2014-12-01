Finally, some answers about the baby on the beach.

An autopsy has confirmed that a newborn baby whose body was found on Maroubra beach on Sunday morning is a girl, according to 7 News Sydney.

New South Wales Police have yet to uncover the baby girl’s cause of death but have revealed that she still had her umbilical cord attached, suggesting that she was not born in a hospital.

It is unclear if the baby ever drew a breath.

The baby’s body was found at around 10am by two boys, aged six and seven, who were digging in the sand on the Sydney beach.

Police Commissioner Andrew Scipione has made a renewed plea to the infant’s mother, calling for her to come forward:

“Come forward. Come talk to us, seek some advice we need to talk to you,” said Officer Scipione.

“Please, if you’re a friend, a true friend, tell us – because we think that she might need some help.”

“I think the whole community wants to see the mother looked after.”

The children found the body buried about 30cm down and told their father who contacted the police.

Until now the police had been unable to confirm the sex of the age of the little girl.

“It’s a very small infant child. The sex and age of the child are unable to be determined at this point due to the decomposition,” Inspector Andrew Holland told reporters at the time.

Police will continue in their search for clues about the mother’s whereabouts and had previously made inquiries at local hospitals to track down any newborns that are unaccounted for.

“Police are concerned about the welfare of the mother involved and hope she sought medical assistance,” Inspector Holland said. “We hope…she feels confident enough to contact Eastern Beaches detectives”.

Police are still urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page here.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. We remind people they should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.