News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

news

A two-month-old baby has died on a plane headed for Perth.

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-month-old baby has died following a medical emergency onboard an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to Perth.

An AirAsia spokesman said the plane was met by police and paramedics when it arrived at Perth Airport on Monday morning.

“The safety and well being of our guests is always our number one priority, and in accordance with procedure, the flight crew requested medical assistance on landing,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with the infant and family involved.”

Police say a report will be prepared for the coroner.

An AirAsia flight to Kuala Lumpur, which was scheduled to depart Perth at 6.50am, has been delayed.

Tags: australian-news , flight , news-3 , news-stories

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT