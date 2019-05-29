GET OUT: Baby Bunting is having a sale and we're calling dibs on these 9 products.

Babies are bloody expensive.

They’re life altering and priceless, but you’ll spend roughly $10,000 on those priceless buggers in their first year. If you’re lucky.

So I’ve become, without a hint of shame, obsessed with saving money.

I’m a Deal Demon. A Discount Devotee. A Coupon Cutter, a Voucher Viper and a Freebie Fiend. I’m an everyday parent trying to get by without having to sell the shirt off his back.

So it shouldn’t come as a surprise that I’ve been counting down the milliseconds for Baby Bunting’s Storktake Sale.

You know Baby Bunting. The ones with Australia’s largest range of baby and toddler products? Yeah, them.

The Storktake Sale is their biggest event of the year. But because I know it can be daunting to hunt through sale catalogues for the most impressive deals on products that are still high quality, I’ve decided to do all the work for you.

If you’re a new or expecting parent, here are the nine products you can’t go another second without knowing about and then adding to your shopping cart.

Oh, and mark the sale dates down: May 29 to June 23.

I’ve long been obsessed with Tommee Tippee products, so when I saw that you could get their Essentials Starter Kit (bottles, teats, warmer, steriliser, brush, insulated carry bag, dummy and teat tongs) for half price - $125 - I nearly cried.

Still not sold? They have the most breast-like teat on the market, with anti-colic valves and new heat sensing straws.

Our twins were addicted to their Activity Saucer. That said, I’d be lying if I claimed that I wasn't cautious about dropping $239 on it.

It was absolutely worth the spend, especially when we found out that the activity centre rotated 360 degrees. Luckily, you can grab it for just $119. That’s 50 per cent off!

Usually when I see a saving of more than $250 on an item out of my price range, I just throw my credit card at the nearest employee.

This exclusive deal on their ash-coloured newborn stroller will have you saving $250 on their compact fold, all wheel suspension, UV 50+ extended canopy and a hand operated decelerating and park break pram!

We couldn’t have survived the first year of parenting without our newborn carriers. The people who dislike them complain about back pain, but are easily convinced when they discover that brands like Lille Baby make them with lumbar support.

If you don’t own one already, jump on this deal. You’ll get 25 per cent off, so you can use the $70 savings to buy more baby clothes.

If it wasn’t for The Gro Company kickstarting the sleeping bag revolution in 2000, we wouldn’t know the pleasure of wrapping our babies in cosy little blanket bags.

You can join the revolution with 30 per cent off their range, but be prepared to sit back jealously wishing you were cuddled up in one, too.

Cold and flu season is upon us, so first-time parents need to be prepared.

We’re a Vicks Warm Steam Vaporizer family, so it’s nice to see their entire range (including their Starry Night Humidifier) is 25 per cent off.

What’s better than a Vaporizer when you’re feeling congested? A 25 per cent off Vaporizer, that’s what!

If you told me I could save half a cent on nappies, I’d take the offer.

All sizes of Huggies Mega Packs are just $36.99, so take the opportunity to stock up. You can never ever have enough nappies.

Pro tip: Buy different sizes and keep them all in a closet. You’ll thank me later when you’ve run out in the middle of the night.

It was really important that I found a rearward-facing car seat that would last as long as possible. They’re quite an investment, so finding a seat that safely takes babes from 0 to 4 should be your top priority.

Mother’s Choice seats are just that. Plus if you buy two during the sale you’ll save $340. Perfect if you have twins like I do!

Boori have some of the most stunning and high-quality cots on the market. Unless you’re planning on letting you newborn baby sleep on the floor after returning home from the hospital, this is a company you’re going to need to take a look at.

All their furniture is 20 per cent off, and they also have 15 per cent off breathable mattresses!

Sometimes we hear “sale” and we think “low-quality products”, but these items are the best of the best in the parenting world. So stop reading this, get in your car, and (safely) rush to your nearest store. Seriously, go.

This content was brought to you with thanks to our brand partner, Baby Bunting.