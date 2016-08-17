“My waters broke and I said, ‘No way’." Caitlin and Tom Perkins' baby is one in 48 million.

The story of Lucy Marie Perkins’ birth isn’t just special. It isn’t just unlikely. It’s one in 48 million.

You see, baby Lucy was born to loving parents Caitlin and Tom Perkins on Tuesday evening.

Caitlin and Tom are quite remarkable themselves; they are spouses who were both born on the 16th of August 1986.

Yet it seems Mum and Dad sharing a birthday just wasn’t enough — the tiniest Perkins wanted to join in on the action too, 30 years later.

“HOLD THE PHONE! You are not going to believe this story!” mum Caitlin’s obstetrician, Dr Brad Robinson, posted to his Facebook page on Wednesday.

“Guess who else now has a birthday on 16 August? YEP. Lucy was born yesterday after SPONTANEOUS labour on the same day as her parents!”

Dr Brad Robinson

Uh huh! This means Mum, Dad and bub all share the same birthday — the chances of this happening is one in more than 48 million.

Talk about timing, right? And this didn’t even happen within a week of Mum’s due date.

Caitlin and Tom, who hail from Dirranbandi in South West Queensland, hadn’t even had the chance to attend their joint 30th birthday dinner when Lucy decided it was time to enter the world.

Caitlin went into labour and was rushed to Greenslopes Private Hospital in Brisbane early on Tuesday morning.

“My waters broke and I said, ‘No way’; I was in denial,” she said.

But bub couldn’t wait any longer, and was born at 39 weeks on Tuesday at 6:45pm weighing a healthy 3.3kg.

Dr Robinson – who has been in the field for over a decade – says it was one of the most special days of his illustrious career.

“I’m fortunate enough to have a career where I have special day on special day, but I thought yesterday was amazing,” he said.

“It’s not often that you’re happy to be woken by the phone at 2:15am. But I received a call from the midwife at 2:15 telling me Caitlin had broken her waters and I was ecstatic because I had been pushing for it.”

Wow.

One thing’s for sure: The Perkins will be throwing an epic celebration on the 16th of August every year.

