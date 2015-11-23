By ABC NEWS.

A 10-month-old baby is in a coma after suffering “blunt force trauma” and significant burns in an attack at a home in western Sydney.

The de facto partner of the baby’s mother has been charged with recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Police said the 23-year-old man was at home alone with the boy when paramedics were called to the property in Penrith about 3:50pm on Sunday.

The boy suffered significant burns to 40 per cent of his body on his head, neck, chest and back and also sustained significant head and facial injuries.

Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden said the burns were believed to have been caused by hot water while the other injuries appeared to be the result of blunt force.

“The injuries are significant and they are horrendous,” he said.

The baby was taken to Westmead Children’s Hospital where he was placed in an induced coma and remains in a critical condition.

Detective McFadden said the boy’s mother was with the child at the hospital and spoke to police on Sunday night.

“The mother is very distressed,” he said.

The man was refused bail and will appear in Penrith Local today.

This post originally appeared on ABC Online.