lifestyle

To be a baby in an election year is not ideal.

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

To be a baby in an election year is not ideal. You have no choice but to be a political plaything. A photo op. A kissing target.

THE INDIGNITY of it all.

Already this election campaign, too many babies have been pulled into the orbit of political leaders trying to get ahead. And they’ve had enough. If they’re going to be pushed into the arms of some strange man and have have 58 people demand that they smile, they at least want their voices heard and their opinions to matter.

We are proud to provide them with that platform. Mamamia is giving a voice to the babies who have been pulled into the election campaign of 2013:

tony-baby-boat-people.jpg
rudd-baby-spider.jpg
abbott-baby-gay-marriage.jpg
K-rudd-baby-PNG.jpg
abbott-baby-baddies.jpg
rudd-baby-deficit.jpg
ab.jpg
rudd-baby-tie.jpg

