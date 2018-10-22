A $5 bottle of Moscato has just won 2 very prestigious awards and we have all the details.

We have some very important wine-related news, but first…

So, in the Australian wine world there’s an annual National Moscato Challenge in which the best and bubbliest bottles compete for the bragging rights to call themselves our country’s top Moscato, and this year the trophy for the Best Sparkling Moscato and the ‘Best in Show’ National Moscato Challenge Winner went to a $5 bottle.

That said bottle is none other the BWS-exclusive Chancellor & Co’s Sparkling Pink Moscato.

And just to reiterate, it’s only $5. AKA the cost of a large coffee or a block of chocolate or like half a tub of popcorn from the movie snack bar.

BWS describe the bottle as "full of fresh and fruity character" with each gulp promising an "exciting aroma of musk, rose, citrus and pear to start things off with a developing palate of apple and sweet citrus peel following".

And while we don't really understand what that wine jargon actually means, we're not above reciting it word for word at the next family BBQ.

With spring coming into full force, there are many situations where having a bottle of $5 wine stashed in your fridge could come in very useful.

Observe:

Because this summer is the summer you become *quote* an entertainer *end quote*.

A last minute dinner party invite.

When you accidentally miscalculate the people to glasses equation.

Summer time spritzers.

Boozy brunches.

Fridays.

Two words: Moscato punch.

When your least favourite relative decides to make a spontaneous trip down the coast, and you suddenly have to 'entertain'.

However, if pink Moscato isn't your thing, Chancellor & Co has a range of other $5 bottles, which include a Brut Cuvée Sparkling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Merlot, Chardonnay, Classic Dry White, Merlot, Pinot Noir, Rosé and Shiraz.

Now let us rejoice because happy hour can now be every hour, but like... drink responsibly, OK guys?

Have you tried this Moscato? Reviews in the comments please.

