The truth about the 'avo-latte' you keep seeing all over your Instagram feed.

In case you missed the memo, there’s now a quick and easy way for you to save that pesky housing deposit you need to secure your first home: stop buying avocado smash and lattes.

Then again, maybe you’re not keen on home ownership.

Never fear, because if that’s you, a Melbourne cafe has created the perfect dish for you: the avo-latte.

Yes, it’s just as it sounds. A latte…served inside the skin of an avocado.

Sounds delicious…?

Truman Cafe in Albert Park posted a video of the creation on Instagram, captioning the clip, “[Combining] two of Melbourne’s obsessions – lattes and avo”.

Clearly, the whole creation is one big joke because even the most hipster millennial would surely never want to spoil their morning coffee with the dregs of an avocado.

Right….? OH GOD PLEASE TELL US IT’S A JOKE.

Thankfully, a barista who works at the now Insta-famous cafe has confirmed that the avo-latte is indeed, a big fat lie.

“It was actually just a joke,” Jaydin Nathan told news.com.au

"We weren't actually selling them but then someone came in today and wanted one.

"I think it's ridiculous. It's literally coffee in a piece of rubbish."

Yes, Jaydin, you are 100 per cent correct: it's a piece of rubbish and the person who tried to order one should be banned from drinking coffee AND eating avo smash for life. Seriously.

Unfortunately, the rest of the world is still quite convinced that Aussies are digging in to the new 'avo-latte' delicacy.

It's time the world realised that, although we eat both the animals depicted on our national coat of arms, we're not monsters.