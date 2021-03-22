6 women share everything in their makeup bag, and how much it all costs.

You know the feeling when you pop into Priceline, Sephora or Mecca for that 'one thing' and end up spending your entire paycheck on some random pretty stuff you definitely don't need?

A couple of new makeup brushes, a buzzy mascara, a neutral eyeshadow palette (to go along with your 238 other ones) and - oh! Are they GLOW DROPS?

Watch: Here's how to clean your beauty products - cause you probably don't. Post continues below.

Look, it's never intentional - it just kinda happens.

C'mon - we can't really blame ourselves. The beauty market is HUGE, self care is booming and we're all slinking around with massive FOMO when we see some Cool New Product trending on social media that we haven't tried yet.

And it can be an expensive game. How much does all your makeup really add up to?

Because we always want to know what other people are spending on, we asked a bunch of women from our You Beauty Collective and the Mamamia Lifestyle team to give us a peek into their stash, and a round-up of how much they spend on makeup.

C'mon, let's have a looksie.

Naa-Lamle Wellington, You Beauty Collective Contributor.

This makeup bag goes with me everywhere. As in, if I forget it I will literally go back home, no matter how far I am, to grab it, or at least put the contents of it in whatever bag I'm carrying on the day.

My makeup bag carries all my essentials, I try to keep it minimal. A lip gloss and lip balm of some kind must be with me at all times, my go-to's are Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb in 'Hot Chocolit' ($31) and Jurlique's Rose Love Balm ($20).

I have super oily skin, so my makeup always wants to act up - especially on hot days! To combat that, I keep my Fenty Beauty Powder Brush ($47) + Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Powder Foundation ($52) locked and loaded! As you can probably tell, I'm a gigantic Fenty Beauty stan.

After I touch up with my powder, I mist with my Jurlique Lavender Hydrating Mist ($37) - I don't only use this to mist for makeup reasons, it's also great to calm me down when I'm feeling stressed or to hydrate my skin when it's feeling a bit dry. In the theme of facial products, my Fenty Beauty Compact mirror is a must-have (it came as a gift with purchase).

Now, this stuff isn't makeup but they're non-negotiable products that live in my makeup bag. First up is Aesop's Ressurection Rinse-Free Hand Wash ($10) and Byredos's Tulipmania Rinse-Free Handwash ($47). I love Aesop's hand sanitiser because it's super moisturising and smells glorious.

Byredo's hand sanitiser was an impulse 'treat yo self' buy peak COVID-19 - she was quite expensive, so I use her occasionally. After I sanitise my hands, I follow up with Jurlique's Citrus Hand Cream ($29).

Last but not least, a quick rundown on the miscellaneous products I keep in my makeup bag: Calming Roll-On Essential Oil ($7.99), Byredo Blanche Rollerball Fragrance ($90), Bush Medijina Bush Blossom Body Butter ($22), Berroca ($11) because midday slumps hit me hard, and Advil.

All up, everything in my makeup bag costs: $403.99

Image: Supplied

Tamara Davis, Lifestyle and Parenting Editor.

Because of my job, I'm lucky to be gifted lots of lovely beauty products to trial. So please keep in mind my makeup bag does have some bougee items (hi, $52 Burberry lip stain) I did not spend my own money on.

But after much refining, this is what I actually use on my face every day, if I'm putting a face on for the office. Otherwise it's just the tinted hydrator, mascara and eyebrow glue (my real MVP) for work-from-home days with coffee runs!

And while I like to think I'm a beauty minimalist, the amount this little haul adds up to is frankly terrifying. Let's never do an audit of my closet, k?

HD Brows Brow Glue, $29.

Smith & Cult Lash Dance Mascara, $42

Nudestix All Over Face Colour, $49

Tarte Maracuja Tinted Hydrator, $46

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation, $65.

LUMA On The Glow Highlighter Stick, $29.95

Clarins Bronzing Compact, $55

KVD Tattoo Eyeliner, $30.

L.A. Girl Shady Slim Brow Pencil, $12.

Natio Bronze & Highlight Brush, $18.95.

Burberry Beauty Lip Velvet Crush Lip Stain, $52.

OPI Infinite Shine Nail Polish, $22.95.

In total, my everyday makeup bag costs: $451.85.

Image: Supplied

Hannah Rabbitt, You Beauty Collective Contributor.

The contents of my makeup bag are on a pretty high rotation, but I do have some ride or die staples that are always on hand.

Revolution Beauty Conceal and Define Concealer in C7, $14. This concealer is magic. It offers the perfect amount of coverage (never cakey but can mask any lack of sleep), and feels hydrating. I’m never without!

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Ambient Light, $73. Very few setting powders give the kind of glow and stay that this one does! I always keep one on me (the mini size still lasts ages).

Napolean Perdis Liquid Cashmere Foundation in 2B, $69. I’ve been wearing this foundation for years and it’s still my go-to base.

Mecca Max Brow Guru Micro-Matic Pencil in Fair, $18, with Mecca Max Brow Soap, $16. My previous favourite brow product has been discontinued, so these are new to the mix. So far, so good!

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, $88. This primer leaves my skin feeling fresh even after a long day. I’ve tried sooo many primers, and this one is a real winner.

Nars Blush in Torrid & Orgasm, $46. I am a blush gal through and through. The amount of brightness that a good blush can bring to the face never ceases to amaze me.

Gucci Matte Lipstick in Queen Christina, $57, and Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lip in Patina, $33 - my signature lip products. Matte for long wear and both colours are super versatile.

Kosas Wet Lip Oil in Jellyfish, $41 - a clear gloss in a multi-purpose makeup bag staple!

Marc Jacobs At Lash’d Mascara, $41. I’m not super loyal to mascaras, and I like to change it up. This is my current mascara, and I’m very much enjoying the defining and lengthening effects.

Frank Body Rose Gold Illuminator, $16.95. Highlighter makes me happy. This one is such a great price, and such a great glow-giver.

Colourpop Baby Got Peach Palette, approx. $18. I have more eyeshadows than I can count, but this palette is one of my all time faves. A great mix of mattes and shimmers, and the perfect peachy colour scheme.

Mecca Max Zoom Liners, $17. I’m a sucker for a fun eye look, so I always have a bunch of coloured eyeliners handy.

In total, my everyday makeup bag costs: $514.95.

Image: Supplied

Ruchi Page, You Beauty Collective Contributor.

Dare you dive into the deep, dark world of my makeup bag, you will find an assortment of lidless foundations and eye pencil sharpenings.

But amongst the beautified rubble, you will stumble upon a number of ‘frequently reached for’ products. All sorts of brushes: powder, eye shadow and foundation brushes are always in reach.

This is everything in my makeup bag and the total cost:

Kosas Colour + Light Crème Blush and Highlighter High Intensity, $52. Dual functionality products mean I can cram more with less bulk!

Fenty Beauty Hydrating Foundation, $52. I love this for ultra-glam days or when the skin is thirsty and wants coverage.

Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation, $57. A staple for the ‘barely there’ complexion.

Two shades of Iconic London Seamless Concealer $49. I like this because it has minimal creasing action and doesn’t age the under eye area. It's lightweight, buildable and easy to use.

Two shades of Jouer Essential High Coverage Concealer Pen, $33 - for buildable full coverage. Think, covering blemishes or priming eyelids for colourful looks.

Mecca Max Pout Pencil, $14. This is a creamy, high pigment, ‘it just works’ type of formula.

Mecca Max Liquid Light, $26 - the best liquid highlighter, ever.

Mecca Cosmetica Lip De-Luscious Glide with SPF15, $32. Tinted and hydrated lips are a must for me.

Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask, $40. I lose lip balms like I lose bobby pins. But also, this one cures dry lips instantly.

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, $12.50 - for lashes that touch my brows.

Bite Beauty Upswing Full Volume Mascara, $39 - Drama meets ethical beauty.

Ciate London Wonderwand Intensely Volumising Mascara, $33 - the perfect daily mascara!

MAC Cosmetics Studio Fix Fluid Powder, $55 - a lovely warm bronzer.

Kosas The Sun Show Moisturising Baked Bronzer, $52. This is a great non-comedogenic bronzer.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Clear Brow Gel, $39 - a goodie for locking down those pesky brow hairs.

Mecca Max Brow Guru Clear Control Gel, $16. This is my must have for pinning down baby hairs or flyaways, as well as brows.

ARDELL Pro Brow Pomade Dark Brown, $14.99.

RCMA No Colour Powder, $24 - to set, blur and put concealer and excess shine in its place.

In total, my everyday makeup bag costs: $722.50 (including the double up of concealers).

Image: Supplied

Amelia Singson, You Beauty Collective Contributor.

Usually skincare does the trick but just in case things aren't gripping, I have a hydrating primer in my stash. Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer $32USD (coming to Sephora AU end of March).

For my base, I can't go past a skin-like finish! Fave has been Nudestix Tinted Cover Foundation, $54.

For my concealer, I opt for Glossier Stretch Concealer $18USD (not available in Australia) - it's so creamy and blendable. Sometimes I wear it on its own if my skin is behaving. I buy a couple at a time when I restock to make the postal forwarding fee worth it.

In terms of my bronzer and blush, cream textures are my go-to. I'm loving Trinny London because the formulas are pigmented but skin-like and the little pots are stackable, so they're easy to keep together. Trinny London Golden Glow in Gaia, $45 and Trinny London Lip2Cheek in Cha Cha, $45 (sometimes I'll use this on cheeks, lips, eyes) are my go-to options.

Most days I have a brow tint, but I always have my Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, $43, on hand to fill in any gaps followed by Benefit 24-Hr Brow Setter, $45 to hold.

When it comes to eyes, I have lash extensions so I don't wear mascara, but I will usually wear a shadow or blush on my lids. MAC Cosmetics Cork has been a staple for years! The perfect light brown that's not too warm, not too cool.

For lip products - I'm notorious for having multiple lip products in my bag. Here are my current must-haves:

Lanolips 101 Ointment in Watermelon, $14 - the latest flavour offering in the GOAT formula. My absolute favourite lip balm ever.

Kosas Kosaport Lip Fuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm in Baseline, $27 (minty, hydrating, matte finish).

Ultra Violette SPF50 Sheen Screen Lip Balm in Nude, $25 (need SPF, always).

I also have a few mini SPF's in my makeup kit such as Ultra Violette Extreme Screen SPF50+ Body & Hand Sunscreen and Queen Screen SPF50+, $70 (as part of the Mini Screen Collection).

I always have eyedrops handy, too! I'm not picky on the brand, but I'm currently using Optrex Refreshing Eye Drops, $7.49.

In terms of tools I use the Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Foundation Brush $28USD, Rare Beauty Liquid Touch Concealer Brush $16USD, Sephora Angled Synthetic Blush Brush (discontinued, I've had this for over 10 years!), Napoleon Perdis Chisel & Flush Brush, $35, Napoleon Perdis Blend & Fuse Brush, $45 and MAC Cosmetics 204 Brush, $22, for lashes!

Roughly, the total cost of my makeup bag is: $598.19.

Image: Supplied

Erin Docherty, Beauty Writer.

As a beauty writer/lucky rat, part of my job involves trying new products and tools (sounds made up, but I promise it's more than just testing lipsticks) - so, my makeup products are always on high rotation.

I use a spectrum of high-end and budget goodies - but, just keep in mind that I wouldn't necessarily spend my money on all the fancy stuff that's in there.

So, here are my everyday face kinda products. You'll notice there's a few of the same type of products (coupla foundations, a few highlighters, way too many brow products etc.), but I'll do the ol' switcheroo between this selection depending on the day.

Sephora Care Foundation, $33.

LUMA On The Glow Highlighter Stick, $29.95.

Dior Stick Glow, $65.

Huda Beauty Legit Lashes, $50.

Chanel Sculpting Baume, $71.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation, $69.

Charlotte Tilbury GLOWGASM Beauty Light Wand, $60.

Beauty Blender Sponge, $28.

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, $78.

MCoBeauty Brow Fill & Set, $20.

Trinny London BFF Serum Eye Concealer, $48.

Ere Perez Argan Brow Hero, $35.

Mecca Max Wink Ink Super Liquid Liner, $19.

Zoeva 227 Luxe Soft Definer, $21.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Dewy Set Hydrating Spray, $25.

Gucci Beauty They Met In Argentina, $57.

Total cost: $708.95.

Image: Supplied

Feature image: Supplied

How much do you spend on your makeup bag? Share with us in the comment section below.