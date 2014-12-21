News
real life

A shirtless man asks a girl out on a 'date'. And it's surprisingly beautiful.

Amanda is a Year 11 student with autism who lives in the US. She is also a huge, HUGE, fan of wrestling.

She goes to every show in town, and obsessively follows all the players, from the major WWE stars right down to the locals.

But her absolute favourite wrestler is a guy called Ace Perry (good choice too – he’s cute). And recently, after a match ended, Ace grabbed the microphone and asked an ecstatic Amanda if she would let him take her to the Junior Prom.

Try to watch this without smiling:

BRB just crying all the tears my body has to offer.

H/T Uproxx 

