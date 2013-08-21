It's the hate letter to beat all hate letters. So we've rewritten it.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

A seriously heinous letter has been doing the rounds on social media and various news sites today.

It’s possibly the hate letter to beat all hate letters, directed at a 13-year-old Canadian boy named Max, and his family. Max has autism, and has been staying at his grandmother’s house over the summer, playing in her backyard, which is the safest place for him to be.

But Hate Letter Writer doesn’t like Max playing outside. Hate Letter Writer – who, worryingly, is a MOTHER, with CHILDREN OF HER OWN – wants Max to stay inside so that she doesn’t have to hear the noises that he makes. In fact, she’d like Max and his family to move to “a trailer in the woods or something” so that her day is no longer disturbed by a “special needs kid”.

We have a theory that Hate Letter Writer also hates rainbows, cupcakes and Beyonce.

Just sayin’.

Here at MM, we’ve made the decision to not republish the letter in full (although you can read it here if you really want to. We suggest you do not.) But what we would like to do is REWRITE parts of the letter for Hate Letter Writer. Because they obviously never got taught the whole, “if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all” rule….

To the lady living at this address:

You have a kid that is mentally handicapped and you consciously decided that it would be a good idea to live in a close proximity neighbourhood like this???? You selfishly put your kid outside everyday and let him be nothing but a nuisance and a problem to everyone else with that noise polluting whaling he constantly makes!!!

Hey there. I’m a mother who lives nearby (although it’s hard to NOT live nearby in a close proximity neighbourhood such as this!). I just wanted to contact you and let you know that I’ve noticed your child Max outside everyday, playing in the sun. So I am dropping you a quick line to to introduce myself, and let you know I have kids around the same age and that I’d love to get them together to play more often.



That noise he makes when he is outside is DREADFUL!!!!!!!!!!!! It scares the hell out of my normal children!!!!!

My own children have not previously had a lot of contact with children who have special needs. But they’ve loved getting to know Max; his beautiful personality and his wonderful smile. It’s a great lesson for them to learn that just because someone might be slightly different to you, doesn’t mean you can’t be good mates.



Crying babies, music and even barking dogs are normal sounds in a residential neighbourhood!!!!! HE IS NOT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Max is really bringing together the neighbourhood by being outside playing in the yard and on the street – the way kids should. It’s good to see the kids playing outside together rather than constantly having their heads buried in an iPhone game. Candy Crush kills child brain cells, I reakon.



He is a hinderance to everyone and will always be that way!!!! Who the hell is going to care for him??????? No employer will hire him, no normal girl is going to marry/love him and you are not going to live forever!!

I can imagine that it must be challenging to look after a child with special needs 24/7. It would be frustrating for both of you when he can’t quite communicate what he needs, and it would also be incredibly difficult dealing with people who don’t understand and don’t even bother trying.

What right do you have to do this to hard working people!!!!!!! I HATE people like you who believe, just because you have a special needs kid, you are entitled to special treatment!!! GOD!!!!!!!!

Please know that from an outsider’s perspective (I know I can’t really understand what it’s honestly like) you are doing an amazing job with your child.



Do everyone in our community huge a favour and MOVE!!!! VAMOSE!!!! SCRAM!!!! Move away and get out of this type of neighbourhood setting!!!!

I would be more than happy to watch Max if you ever need a break, or have him over to play with my kids – we mothers have to stick together for all our sanity’s sake.



Also I’m a stay at home mum too and live just down the road – so I’d love to get to know you better. My mobile number is at the bottom of this letter, so please feel free to drop in for a coffee anytime or give me a call.



Go live in a trailer in the woods or something with your wild animal kid!!! Nobody wants you living here and they don’t have the guts to tell you!!!!

We love having your family as part of the neighbourhood.



Do the right thing and move or euthanise him!!!! Either way, we are ALL better off!!!!!

Hope to hear from you soon and that this letter doesn’t seem too presumptuous.



One pissed off mother!!!!!!!

A Fellow Mother

