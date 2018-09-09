Where are they now? The winners from Australia's Next Top Model.

Australia’s Next Top Model was choc-full of drama in its early seasons, making headlines for a number of scandals from bullying, to too-thin models, to a missing host, to the infamous live finale where the wrong winner was mistakenly announced (who could forget that one?).

The reality show has been absent from our small screens for almost two years… and we miss it.

The program’s longest-standing judge, Alex Perry, recently revealed on KIIS FM’s Kyle and Jackie O Show that it might not be coming back, either.

This made us sad.

As a coping mechanism, we thought we’d cast our minds back to the first six seasons (arguably the juiciest) to see what some of the ANTM alum are up to now:

Season 1

Gemma Sanderson took the first top model crown in 2005. Now 35, she’s based in London and still modelling.

After the show, she moved between New York, Hamburg, Sydney and Milan before settling in London. Over the years she’s shot for ASOS, Macy’s, Tchibo, Auchan and other big name brands.

Locally, she’s worked for David Jones and Myer. She also started In My Knickers, a lingerie and swimwear blog.



Another notable contestant from season one was Allana Ridge, who quit the show in the fourth episode before she was eliminated for allegedly sneaking out to meet her boyfriend. She went on to become an account manager for a company which manufactures ballet shoes. Thank you, LinkedIn.

Season 2

Eboni Stocks left the modelling world two years after taking out the title in season two.

She had a couple of run-ins with the law, including a charge of obstructing police, and was working as a waitress until she made the move into the business world.

According to Linkedin, Stocks is currently a Business Development Manager for a restaurant commerce platform.

Season 3

This was the money season.

Winner Alice Burdeu, now 30, has been by far the most successful model from the franchise, having gained international recognition both in editorial and runway modelling.

She’s been on the cover of Vogue Australia, Verse, and Luxury and appeared in fashion editorials for Women’s Wear Daily, Velvet, Elle UK and Marie Claire Italy.

The striking redhead has walked for Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs, Christian Lacroix, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, Jil Sander, Lanvin and Lacoste, all while studying psychology at RMIT.

Another favourite from the third installment of ANTM was Jordan Loukas, the season's lovable troublemaker. She left the show in third place and appeared in a spin-off reality series titled Runway to L.A with the late Charlotte Dawson.

Jordan was signed to Priscilla’s Modeling Management following the show, and walked in the opening of a Christian Audigier show in Los Angeles, as well as Australian Fashion Week in 2007.

She's had a sprinkling of acting jobs, was the e-commerce manager for Ginger and Smart briefly and is now the sales manager at Lioness Fashion Label.

Season 4

Demelza Reveley was the program's youngest winner this season at just 16 years old.

She was notably accused of bullying fellow contestant Alamela Rowan, after footage emerged of her tipping water on her head. Then-Vogue editor Kirstie Clements controversially opted not to run Reveley’s eight-page winner’s spread as a cover story as a result.

Demelza walked in Sydney’s Fashion Week in 2009 and was the face of Sydney’s Strand Arcade around the same time. As reported by the Daily Telegraph, she has recently signed to a new modelling agency in Sydney for commercial work after a brief break from the industry. She's also working as an illustrator.

This was also the season Jodhi Meares withdrew from hosting the live finale just hours before it aired, causing Charlotte Dawson to step in at the last minute to fulfil the hosting duties instead.

Season 5

Tahnee Atkinson took out the top model spot in season five, also at just 16 years old.

The 28-year-old is currently signed to IMG Models and has graced the covers of Harpers Bazaar, Cosmopolitan Magazine and Sports Illustrated, as well as being the face of beauty brand Ella Bache.

In 2016, Atkinson told Perth Now she refers to herself as a “plus-size” model.

“In Australia I was introduced as a model who was a bigger size, so that is what I am known for here,” Atkinson said.



Runner-up Cassi Van Den Dungen was another success story from the season, making her international debut walking for Calvin Klein in New York and Miu Miu in Paris the year after the show ended.

However, she made headlines in 2014 after Alex Perry was famously criticised for casting her in his Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show amid concerns about her weight.

“When I saw those legs I nearly died. I rang the model agent and said ‘Why is that girl walking down the runway when she’s clearly not healthy?” former Marie Claire editor Jackie Frank said at the time.

Cassi still models and has a son. She told news.com.au in an interview earlier this year that she's focused on remaining in a healthy weight range.

Season 6

In one of the most cringe-worthy live television moments in Australia, this was the year host Sarah Murdoch mistakenly announced the wrong winner during the live finale.

She revealed Amanda Ware as the correct winner after the slip-up, while Kelsey Martinovich was runner up. But all's well that ends well - both were featured in the winning November issue of Harper’s Bazaar Australia after the show, and according to their Instagram pages, have both found success modelling locally and in Europe.