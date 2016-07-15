Three Australians confirmed injured in Nice terror attack.

Three Australians have been confirmed injured following the deadly Bastille Day terror attack in the southern French city of Nice.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop told a press conference this afternoon that the trio had suffered minor injuries in the process of fleeing the scene.

She identified one of the injured Australians as a woman, but was unable to provide any further details.

As reported earlier, Australian tour company Top Deck previously issued a statement confirming that one of it customers had been injured in the attack.

“Unfortunately one of our customers has reported some minor injuries,” said a company spokesperson. “They are with Topdeck staff and are currently being tended to in hospital. Our family liaison team has been in direct contact with the injured customer’s family and we are ensuring the best care possible.”

At least 80 people were killed overnight when an truck ploughed into a crowd watching fireworks along Nice’s famous beachfront Promenade des Anglais.

It’s believed the driver then climbed out of the vehicle and began shooting into the crowd, before himself being shot dead by French police.

Local media reports claim the attacker was a 31-year-old man of Tunisian origin, however French officials are yet to confirm.

During this afternoon's press conference, Foreign Minister Bishop urged all Australians currently in France or those with travel plans to exercise caution and pay attention to the latest travel advice.

She described the attack as having all the "hallmarks" of an act of terror, but said no group or individual has yet claimed responsibility.

In an earlier statement, Foreign Minister Bishop expressed sympathy and solidarity for France on behalf of the Australian government.

"We condemn the attack. We support our friends in France and join with others around the world in hoping that this could be the end of this horrific incident that is targeted at unnarmed civilians," she said.