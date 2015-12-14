Toddlers have nothing on this political play-pen spat.

The UN climate conference wrapped up in Paris yesterday with nearly 200 countries signing an ambitious new agreement to tackle climate change, Australia among them.

A pretty chuffed Julie Bishop described the plan as both “momentous” and “historic”.

The foreign minister, who led Australia’s negotiating team, pointed to a potential review of the Coalition’s climate policy in 2017.

“It gives us comfort that we know what the major economies are doing, our major trading partners are doing, our trading competitors are doing,” she told the media.

“It certainly means there is flexibility for us to do more, and the spirit of the agreement is to encourage countries to be ambitious, to aim higher and to take into account their circumstances.”

Despite the potentially positive implications of such an agreement, former Greens leader Christine hasn’t yet forgotten Tony “coal is good for humanity” Abbott and his band of merry polluters.

She tweeted to remind Bishop of that time she and her boss tore down a little thing called the carbon tax.

Bishop responded by reminding Milne of her own party’s sins, like in 2009, when the Greens voted to block then-prime minister Kevin Rudd’s emissions trading scheme.

Then Albo chimed in:

Nothing like politicians duking it out over which party did the most damage to Australia’s climate over the past few years.

To be honest, when Australia just ranked 56th on a global list of 58 countries for our action on climate change, it’s pretty clear that Australia, as an entire country, has performed abysmally (if slightly better than Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia).

Perhaps our pollies should spend less time pointing fingers and more time making sure that we start pulling our weight when it comes to stopping climate change…