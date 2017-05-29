This viral selfie proves that Australian police are absolute legends.

A Tasmanian man by the name of Reece was awfully happy to wake up and check his phone this weekend, even if he was nursing a bit of a headache.

“So was just looking through my phone and turns out these good ***** took some banger selfies after they took my drunk ass home!” the party-goer wrote on Facebook in a post that was promptly picked up by Reddit and unsurprisingly went viral.

“Bloody legends.”

Tasmania Police wasted no time in confirming that, yes, the photo is absolutely legitimate.

“Tasmania Police encourages party-goers to plan ahead so they can enjoy their night,” the police wrote on their official Facebook page on Monday evening.

“Make a plan about how you will get home before you have a drink. Then there’s no risk to you, your family, friends or others on the road,” Senior Sgt Craig Fox, of Northern District, was quoted.

While driving intoxicated millennials home isn’t exactly common practice, Snr Sgt Fox said the individual’s safety is always paramount in situations like Reece’s.

“Police are always looking for a place of safety for anyone who is affected by alcohol. On this occasion, police were contacted by a taxi company for assistance in getting the man home. When police arrived, they found out his address, took the man home and waited for a friend to arrive to look after him,” he said.

“Because he was a bit worse for wear, our officers took the opportunity to record the moment with a selfie in the likely event he could not remember how he got home.”

Australian police. The most legendary in the world, if you ask us.