An Australian newspaper can't tell the difference between two different famous men.

Well, this is a little bit awkward.

Today, The Age published a piece about 36-year-old TV and radio presenter Waleed Aly being named the new co-host of The Project, but apparently they’ve forgotten what he actually looks like.

They illustrated the piece with a photo of Australian comedian Nazeem Hussain, 27. Whoops.

Nazeem on the left. Waleed on the right. Obviously not the same person.

Last week, Waleed, not Nazeem, was named as The Project‘s latest host after it was announced Rove McManus was leaving the program. The news was met with excitement from fans – Waleed is much-loved for his work on the ABC.

It was Nazeem who picked up The Age‘s gaff, posting it on his Facebook page. He captioned the picture simply with: “LOL!!!”

Oh Nazeem, we couldn’t agree more.