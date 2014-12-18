News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

entertainment

An Australian newspaper can't tell the difference between two different famous men.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, this is a little bit awkward.

Today, The Age published a piece about 36-year-old TV and radio presenter Waleed Aly being named the new co-host of The Project, but apparently they’ve forgotten what he actually looks like.

They illustrated the piece with a photo of Australian comedian Nazeem Hussain, 27. Whoops.

Nazeem on the left. Waleed on the right. Obviously not the same person. 

Last week, Waleed, not Nazeem, was named as The Project‘s latest host after it was announced Rove McManus was leaving the program. The news was met with excitement from fans – Waleed is much-loved for his work on the ABC.

It was Nazeem who picked up The Age‘s gaff, posting it on his Facebook page. He captioned the picture simply with: “LOL!!!”

Oh Nazeem, we couldn’t agree more.

Tags: celebrity , entertainment-tv , media , movies-and-music , social-media

Related Stories

Recommended