Australia has won bronze in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay behind the United States and France to end day two in the pool in Rio.

The Australian team of James Roberts, Kyle Chalmers, James Magnussen and Cameron McEvoy finished in a time of 3:11.37.

The United States (3:09.92) edged out France (3:10.53) to take gold. The Russian team finished just behind Australia in fourth.

Australia’s backstroke world champions, Mitch Larkin and Emily Seebohm both progressed to their respective 100m finals.

The men had mixed results with Larkin qualifying third-fastest in the 100m backstroke heat in a time of 52.70, behind Americans Ryan Murphy (52.49) and David Plummer (52.50).

Josh Beaver missed the final with a time of 53.95.

Australian Madison Wilson won her 100m women’s backstroke semi (59.03) with compatriot Seebohm (59.32) third, ultimately qualifying seventh-fastest for the final.

Records tumble on quick night in the pool

It was a big night in the Rio pool with three world records tumbling throughout the program.

US swim star Katie Ledecky smashed her 400m freestyle world record by two seconds, coming home in 3:56.46 after claiming silver with the American team in day one’s 4x100m freestyle.

“I felt good throughout … It’s pure happiness,” she said.

Ledecky is still hopeful of further success in the 200m freestyle and 800m freestyle events later in the Games.

Australian hopefuls Tamsin Cook, 17, and Jess Ashwood, 23, finished sixth and seventh in 4:05.30 and 4:05.68 respectively.

Aussie hope Emma McKeon, just one day after winning gold in the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, was almost reduced to tears in the wake of a seventh-placed finish in the 100m butterfly final.

Swedish superstar Sarah Sjostrom broke her own world record, winning in 55.48 seconds, while McKeon (57.05) finished seventh after qualifying second-fastest with a 56.81.

“I was under pressure, so I tried to focus on no disasters. Before the start I said to myself, ‘It’s just a pool. It’s nothing. I know what to do,” Sjostrom told reporters.

“I was not so nervous, I was in a good mood today. I knew the hundred metres butterfly was my big chance.”

Earlier, British star Adam Peaty won the 100m breaststroke in 57.13, breaking his own world record in the process, but he was pretty sure most of his compatriots would have missed his late-night exploits.

“I think Team GB are all asleep now in the village, but hopefully in the morning they’ll wake up to a swim gold, and a silver (Jazz Carlin in the women’s 400m freestyle), which is amazing,” he said.

“Hopefully we’ll push this forward now. I’ve given everything. Not a lot was going through my mind.

Cameron van der Burgh took silver in 58.69 and Cody Miller of the United States took bronze in 58.87.

Thomas Fraser-Holmes missed the cut for the 200m freestyle final by just .01 of a second after finishing sixth in his semi-final, which was won by controversial Chinese swimmer Sun Yang.

Fraser-Holmes swam a 1:46.24, but British world champion James Guy nabbed the last spot in the final with a 1:46.23.

This post originally appeared on ABC News.

© 2016 Australian Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. Read the ABC Disclaimer here.