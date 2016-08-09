Australia just won gold in the Olympic women's rugby sevens. We are so proud.

Australia’s women’s rugby sevens team have won the first ever women’s rugby gold medal in Olympic history after a tense match against our greatest rivals – New Zealand.

Early on it didn’t look promising, with Kiwi Kayla McAlister scoring the first try of the game. New Zealand failed to convert the try, making the score 5-0 halfway through the first half.

Any attempts to gain ground were looking tough for the Aussies, with New Zealand’s defence particularly strong. But Emma Tonegato ultimately broke through and made it over the try line. It was a messsy touch down but the officials called it a try – making it 5-5 after a missed conversion. The New Zealander’s didn’t appear to support the officials decision – causing some controversy on the field. Post continues after gallery.

On the stroke of half time, Australia scored another try, as Evania Pelite sprinted to put Australia in the lead. Another missed conversion makes the half time score 10-5.

Early on in the second half Ellia Green ran through the New Zealand defence line and scores our third try. We get the conversion and it’s 17-5.

Again, Charlotte Caslick gets a run straight through the middle and scores yet another try for Australia. ABC’s live blog has such great commentary, like ‘I THINK I JUST WEED MY PANTS,’ and we’re completely on board.

Kiwi Kayla McAlister scored her second try of the game, but it was too late – there was only 90 seconds remaining and Australia was winning 24-10.

The New Zealanders scored again in the final moments but we’re not concerned, because at full time the score is 24-17 and AUSTRALIA HAVE WON GOLD!

What a game!