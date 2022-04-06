news What women are talking about today, Thursday April 7. mamamia-team April 6, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Thursday April 7. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news-stories , news Related Stories news Indigenous Mungo Man’s remains to be reburied in landmark decision, and what women are talking about today. news “Serious misconduct” flagged between NSW Police and an Indigenous teen, and what women are talking about today. news Tasmania’s Premier Peter Gutwein has resigned, and what women are talking about tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday April 1. news Anthony Albanese outlines Labor’s budget reply, and what women are talking about today. news Australia signs major refugee deal with NZ, and what women are talking about today. news Former AFL player jailed over family violence, and what women are talking about today. news A new COVID variant and what it means, plus what women are talking about today. news More rain set for Brisbane, and everything else women are talking about tonight. news What women are talking about this afternoon, Thursday February 10. Recommended What women are talking about today, Thursday April 7. 9 very specific Y2k beauty trends coming back that we weren't ready for. Indigenous Mungo Man’s remains to be reburied in landmark decision, and what women are talking about today. Cancellation culture: Two years of no-plan plans has changed us. A $60 raincoat, game-changing umbrella and 7 other wet weather finds you won't regret buying. Las Vegas weddings, tattoos and blood drinking: The return of the whirlwind celebrity romance. "They have lashed out." The 4 biggest moments from the Prime Minister's interview with Leigh Sales. "I had the best intentions." A letter to my second child who has always had to share. What My Salary Gets Me: A 21-year-old student working part-time on $50,000 a year. How 'The Slap' became Hollywood's biggest trap. LEAVE A COMMENT