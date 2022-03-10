news What women are talking about today, Friday March 11. mamamia-team March 10, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Friday March 11. Tags: news , news-stories , australian-news , international-news Related Stories news A new COVID variant and what it means, plus what women are talking about today. news What women are talking about today, Friday March 4. news Passport problems for Ukrainians fleeing to Australia, and all the news you need today. news What women are talking about today, Friday February 11. news What women are talking about today, Friday January 28. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday December 17. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday June 11. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday March 26. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday March 24. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday March 19. Recommended What women are talking about today, Friday March 11. "It's actually very hard to watch": Everything that's happened since that glass smashing moment on MAFS. A new COVID variant and what it means, plus what women are talking about today. Kate was trapped in her roof during the Lismore flood. This is what she wants you to know. Khadija Gbla is a survivor of female genital mutilation. She is breaking the silence. A viral micro-miniskirt, and the glaring problem with 2000s fashion nostalgia. Thinking of booking an overseas trip? Here's everything you need to know before you do. From never arguing to being 'best friends': 5 surprising things that are bad for your relationship. Zoë Kravitz wanted to audition for Batman 10 years ago. She was told they weren't 'going urban'. "I have 3 kids under 7. Here's my very comprehensive parenting guide to making it through the school year." LEAVE A COMMENT