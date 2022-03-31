news What women are talking about today, Friday April 1. mamamia-team March 31, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Friday April 1. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories Related Stories news 4yo Shayla Phillips found "safe and well", and what women are talking about today. news What women are talking about today, Friday March 18. news 1 million Australian homes are labelled flood-prone, and what women are talking about today. news Police officer acquitted over death of Kumanjayi Walker, plus what women are talking about today. news Passport problems for Ukrainians fleeing to Australia, and all the news you need today. news What women are talking about today, Friday January 28. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday December 17. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday October 1. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Wednesday September 1. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday April 30. Recommended The only 5 dessert recipes you'll need this Easter, according to an Instagram Food blogger. TRIED & TESTED: "I'm a Gen Z beauty writer, and I need to talk about this skincare product with 8 uses." 'I've banged on about this product for over a decade. Here's why I keep coming back to it.' The 10 shows you need to watch in April, according to Mamamia's TV critic. What women are talking about today, Friday April 1. Anthony Albanese outlines Labor’s budget reply, and what women are talking about today. LEIGH CAMPBELL: "Happiness isn't the default setting." 40 lessons I learned by 40. “Set a realistic savings goal.” A mother-of-6 shares her Five Golden Rules for parenting tweens. Trans Day of Visibility: What it's like coming out as trans in Australia. 'I lost everything in COVID. 6 months later, I was earning 6 figures. Here's how.' LEAVE A COMMENT