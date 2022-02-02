news What women are talking about today, Thursday February 3. mamamia-team February 2, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Thursday February 3. Tags: australian-news Related Stories news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday June 3. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday February 25. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday February 18. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday February 11. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday February 4. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday December 3. news The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday September 3. news "I feel forgotten about." 3 women on what it's really like trying to access the JobKeeper payment. news 7 weeks, 7 women. The story we hoped we wouldn't have to tell in 2020. news From Me Too to Malala: 13 moments in history that shaped this decade for women. Recommended 'My teenagers hate me. I blame the internet.' 'Dear parents, this is what I want you to know about growing up in a pandemic.' What women are talking about today, Thursday February 3. "It's comfy, flattering and chic": 16 women on the outfits that make them feel most confident. "I feel like I need a therapy session after this." The 20 best Twitter reactions to the third episode of MAFS. After seven miscarriages, a radio ad inspired Survivor's Chrissy Zaremba to adopt. What women are talking about today, Wednesday February 2. 'I'm a nurse. The stories of domestic violence I hear about are abhorrent.' Peter van Onselen: If you were going to be rude to the PM at the National Press Club, why go at all? I write about beauty for a living, and I thought I'd hate these 6 products. LEAVE A COMMENT