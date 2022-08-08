news What women are talking about today, Tuesday August 9. mamamia-team August 8, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Tuesday August 9. Tags: news , news-stories , australian-news , international-news , live-news-feed Related Stories news Australia’s bee population is now dealing with a deadly parasite. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 5. news The ACT will provide free abortions for ACT residents from next year. news “The studio decided to cut its losses and run.” Multiple TV shows and films canned by networks. news Why everyone is talking about Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. news The Indigenous Voice to parliament referendum: 3 Indigenous leaders share their thoughts. news Executions and Aussies detained: What’s happening with the Myanmar military junta. news The TGA has approved the Moderna vaccine for kids aged 6 months to 6 years. news “It’s a critical issue.” An inquiry into the NDIS and its failures is underway. news Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend. Recommended ‘I drink a can of soft drink every day. Here’s an honest recap of what happened when I tried to quit.’ Generosity. Warmth. Openness: Why the loss of Olivia Newton John has hit us so hard. For these Muslim and Jewish women, 'modest fashion' isn't what you think it is. After "simultaneously" proposing to each other, Taika Waititi and Rita Ora have reportedly married. For 30 years Olivia Newton-John shared her breast cancer battle with the world. At 73, she peacefully died. DR PERI: Should I stop taking contraception during peri? Does HRT double as a contraceptive? What women are talking about today, Tuesday August 9. Australia’s bee population is now dealing with a deadly parasite. Instagram clues and on-set tension: Everything we know about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's breakup. 9 things I wish I knew before my first trimester of pregnancy. LEAVE A COMMENT