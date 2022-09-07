news What women are talking about today, Thursday September 8. mamamia-team September 7, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Thursday September 8. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories , live-news-feed Related Stories news "It's extremely distressing." Buxton community left reeling after five teenagers killed in car crash. news New digital tool being developed to help diagnose early menopause. news “It’s been a big decision.” Tracy Grimshaw announces she’s leaving A Current Affair, and everything women are talking tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday September 2. news "He'll need rehab": John Farnham is on the road to recovery following cancer diagnosis. news The ACT will provide free abortions for ACT residents from next year. news More than 20,000 people reinfected with COVID within five months of first having it. news What women are talking about tonight, Thursday July 21. news Shinzo Abe shot, Boris resigns, and all the news you need today. news Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister of Great Britain. Recommended What women are talking about today, Thursday September 8. "It's extremely distressing." Buxton community left reeling after five teenagers killed in car crash. In 2022, everyone can be cancelled - except if you’re a badly behaved AFL player. 'As someone with both, can we please stop using #boymum and #girldad?' 'I'm a fashion editor. Here are my 8 best tips for shopping pre-loved or vintage.' Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde break up? An investigation. Buy your ticket to the Mamamia Out Loud Live tour. 'I went on a holiday without my toddler. I can’t recommend it enough.' "You can't say this so I will." The 10 biggest takeaways from Meghan Markle and Mindy Kaling's podcast. 'I'm an early childhood educator. This is why yesterday's shutdowns were essential.' LEAVE A COMMENT