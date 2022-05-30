news What women are talking about today, Monday May 30. mamamia-team May 30, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Monday May 30. Tags: australian-news , news , live-news-feed , news-stories , international-news Related Stories news Tamil family cleared to return home to Biloela after 4 years, and what women are talking about today. news New choking and stealthing laws in Tasmania, and what women are talking about tonight. news Major questions raised over election 'boat texts', and what women are talking about tonight. news How world leaders have reacted to Albanese as PM, and what women are talking about tonight. news Andrew O'Keefe has been granted bail, and what women are talking about tonight. news Oklahoma passes strictest abortion laws in the US, and everything women are talking about today. news Taylor Swift awarded honorary doctorate, and what women are talking about tonight. news Inquiry ordered into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions, and what women are talking about tonight. news Alcohol ban to end for NT remote communities, and what women are talking about tonight. news Historic win results in 10 days paid DV leave for victim-survivors, and what women are talking about tonight. Recommended What women are talking about today, Monday May 30. Exactly what the Stranger Things kids have been up to since season 1. 'I'm a personal trainer and I tried a reformer Pilates class. Here's my honest review.' "I was constantly on edge." After working as an Air Force nurse, Michele was diagnosed with PTSD. 'More a curse than a blessing.' I'm sick of having to cover my big boobs to be taken seriously. From irritability to nesting: The five subtle signs you're in labour. 'Let's be honest. Holidays with little kids are not holidays.' "It feels like solving a puzzle." The 8 books we couldn't put down this month. HOROSCOPES: Meaningful discussions and weekend romance. The week ahead according to your star sign. "Mummy, don't you remember?" After I got blackout drunk, I was mortified by what my kids told me. LEAVE A COMMENT