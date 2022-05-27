news Tamil family cleared to return home to Biloela after 4 years, and what women are talking about today. mamamia-team May 27, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT Tamil family cleared to return home to Biloela after 4 years, and what women are talking about today. Tags: australian-news , news , news-stories , live-news-feed , international-news Related Stories news New choking and stealthing laws in Tasmania, and what women are talking about tonight. news Major questions raised over election 'boat texts', and what women are talking about tonight. news How world leaders have reacted to Albanese as PM, and what women are talking about tonight. news Andrew O'Keefe has been granted bail, and what women are talking about tonight. news Oklahoma passes strictest abortion laws in the US, and everything women are talking about today. news Taylor Swift awarded honorary doctorate, and what women are talking about tonight. news Inquiry ordered into Kathleen Folbigg's convictions, and what women are talking about tonight. news Alcohol ban to end for NT remote communities, and what women are talking about tonight. news Historic win results in 10 days paid DV leave for victim-survivors, and what women are talking about tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday May 13. Recommended 5 questions everyone should be able to answer about their partner, according to an expert. What women are talking about today, Friday May 27. Last week our government demonised asylum seekers. This week, it's a different story. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have been dating for six years. We know almost nothing about them. "I always get compliments wearing them": 17 things the Mamamia team shopped this month. 'When do I pull the pin on this?' Isabelle Silbery on the brutal reality of dating after divorce. Hayden Christensen was one of Hollywood's most promising stars. Then he landed a role in Star Wars. Teacher and mum-of-four Irma Garcia died in the Texas shooting. Two days later her husband died from grief. 'The truth is, I didn't love the baby phase. And I'm not ashamed to admit it.' Princess Charlene has returned to royal life. But she says she is still "fragile". LEAVE A COMMENT