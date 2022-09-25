news What women are talking about today, Monday September 26. mamamia-team September 25, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Monday September 26. Tags: australian-news , live-news-feed , international-news , news-stories Related Stories news What women are talking about today, Friday September 23. news “Lyn’s Law.” NSW to introduce a 'no body no parole' law. news What women are talking about today, Monday September 19. news What women are talking about today, Friday September 16. news Indigenous actor Uncle Jack Charles has died aged 79, and what women are talking about today. news “You will find me at The Gap.” Shock revelations from the Melissa Caddick inquiry. news What women are talking about today, Thursday September 8. news “It’s been a big decision.” Tracy Grimshaw announces she’s leaving A Current Affair, and everything women are talking tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday September 2. news What women are talking about today, Monday August 29. Recommended "An honest letter to all the Australian retailers who don’t want me to wear their clothes." Should I Watch It? Dishing It Up, the hilarious new reality show following everyday home cooks. What women are talking about today, Monday September 26. A 'screaming match' and Instagram shade: All the Don't Worry Darling drama in one place. Abi Morgan's husband was in a coma. When he woke, he thought she was an imposter. "I am absolutely blown away." All the photos from The Block's living and dining room reveal in one place. "I burst into tears." Claudia Jessie on retelling a survivor's story in the Stan Original Series Bali 2002. "Nobody knew about it." Constance Wu on what happened behind-the-scenes of Fresh Off The Boat. "Sadly, Robbie did behave badly." Mel C on her short-lived relationship with Robbie Williams. 'I used to be a slave to fashion trends. Now I invest in these 5 things instead.' LEAVE A COMMENT