news What women are talking about today, Friday September 23. mamamia-team September 22, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Friday September 23. Tags: australian-news , live-news-feed , international-news , news , news-stories Related Stories news What women are talking about today, Monday September 19. news What women are talking about today, Friday September 16. news Indigenous actor Uncle Jack Charles has died aged 79, and what women are talking about today. news What women are talking about today, Thursday September 8. news “It’s been a big decision.” Tracy Grimshaw announces she’s leaving A Current Affair, and everything women are talking tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday September 2. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 26. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 19. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 12. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 5. Recommended What women are talking about today, Friday September 23. "Everyone is so mean." Khloé Kardashian on having a second baby with Tristan Thompson. Sheryl was pregnant when she became a CEO. She had to return to work 3 weeks after giving birth. "People will look for drama anywhere." Olivia Wilde shares her stance on 'Spitgate'. The women of Iran are furious. Glenda was convinced her neighbour was a serial killer. Police didn’t believe her. Mamamia recaps The Handmaid's Tale, season 5, episode 3: The wedding that wasn't. A minute's silence held for the Queen during Australian memorial service. "When you're going through hell." Elizabeth Chambers is ready to talk about her ex-husband Armie Hammer. Jonathan Lipnicki has been acting since he was 6. As a teenager, he was bullied for being a 'has-been.' LEAVE A COMMENT