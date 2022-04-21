news What women are talking about today, Friday April 22. mamamia-team April 21, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Friday April 22. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories Related Stories news Ash Barty announces her next sporting move, and what women are talking about tonight. news 3 NSW policemen are still serving despite DV convictions, and what women are talking about tonight. news Challenging day one of the election for Anthony Albanese, and what women are talking about today. news Chris Dawson to stand trial, and what women are talking about today, Friday April 8. news Thousands of NSW health workers strike again, and everything else women are talking about tonight. news Indigenous Mungo Man’s remains to be reburied in landmark decision, and what women are talking about today. news “Serious misconduct” flagged between NSW Police and an Indigenous teen, and what women are talking about today. news What women are talking about today, Friday April 1. news What women are talking about today, Friday March 18. news What women are talking about today, Friday January 28. Recommended What women are talking about today, Friday April 22. A definitive list of the most wholesome moments we’ve ever seen on MasterChef. Julia Roberts hasn't starred in a rom com for over 20 years. She says there's good reason why. "It's boring." Deborra-Lee Furness on the never-ending rumour about her marriage. 10 years before her album topped the charts, Lizzo was living in her car. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19. The first trailer for the Stan Original Film Nude Tuesday is here, promising an absurdist comedy adventure. A definitive list of 6 ways to layer your clothes this winter. From 3 days to 3 years, eight mums share when they stopped breastfeeding. "For 22 years, the phone never rang." How Josh Brolin went from unemployed to blockbuster star. LEAVE A COMMENT