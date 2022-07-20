news What women are talking about today, Thursday July 21. mamamia-team July 20, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Thursday July 21. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories , live-news-feed Related Stories news Foot and mouth disease has been detected in Australian food products. news “It is crucial to have resources.” More police officers to target DV in NSW. news In 2020, a drunk driver struck and killed four children in Sydney. On appeal, his sentence has been cut. news Daniel Morcombe’s parents have condemned an upcoming film inspired by their son’s murder. news “It’s a critical issue.” An inquiry into the NDIS and its failures is underway. news “They gave me a suitcase.” Cameron Diaz shares her “drug mule” story. news Shinzo Abe shot, Boris resigns, and all the news you need today. news Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister of Great Britain. news Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has been sentenced over his drink-driving crash. news Nick Kyrgios charged with assaulting ex-girlfriend. Recommended YES PLOISE: The cast of Kath and Kim are reuniting. Here are 14 of the show's best quotes. "I felt numb and detached." The truth about birth trauma. What women are talking about today, Thursday July 21. Foot and mouth disease has been detected in Australian food products. 6 things I do (and don't do) when I'm suffering from 'beauty editor' skin. Can I mix and match my booster dose? All of your questions about COVID right now, in one place. Refill fountains and a 'Green Store': 5 ways L'Occitane is rethinking the beauty game. A year ago, Chrissy Teigen quit drinking. Here's what her life looks like now. Alanis Morissette wrote the ultimate breakup anthem. The man it's about just outed himself. The Top Up: Subscribe to the official Fill My Cup newsletter here. LEAVE A COMMENT