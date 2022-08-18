news What women are talking about today, Friday August 19. mamamia-team August 18, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Friday August 19. Tags: australian-news , international-news , live-news-feed , news , news-stories Related Stories news "The most liberating feeling." Ellia Green confirms his identity as a trans man. news South Australia officially appoints an Assistant Minister for Autism. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 12. news “Health insurance for pregnancy is limited”: Healthcare discrimination costing women more. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 5. news What women are talking about today, Friday July 29. news What women are talking about today, Friday July 22. news Shinzo Abe shot, Boris resigns, and all the news you need today. news What women are talking about today, Friday July 1. news What women are talking about today, Friday June 24. Recommended Mindy Kaling was the first South Asian woman to lead a sitcom. People said she was "unattractive". 'After multiple tragedies, my drinking was out of control. Here's how I stopped.' Just 16 genius last-minute Book Week costumes if you... totally forgot about Book Week. 'I'm a 'skinfluencer'. Here are 5 products that helped clear my acne.' "I’d like to go back to 1996." Christina Ricci has a lot of regrets. "Save me." Every week, Neilab gets desperate messages from loved ones stuck in Afghanistan. What women are talking about today, Friday August 19. A new inquiry lifts the lid on "dehumanising" Tasmanian youth detention centre. 'I'll have perfect hair.' 10 things Virgin River told me will happen if I move to a small town. 'I'm a lifestyle writer. Here's everything I'm snapping up in this week's Afterpay Day sales.' LEAVE A COMMENT