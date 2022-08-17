news What women are talking about today, Thursday August 18. mamamia-team August 17, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Thursday August 18. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories , live-news-feed Related Stories news "The most liberating feeling." Ellia Green confirms his identity as a trans man. news Sacheen Littlefeather was heckled on the Oscars stage. 49 years later, she’s receiving an apology. news South Australia officially appoints an Assistant Minister for Autism. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 12. news “What a crock of w**k.” Senator David Pocock and Grace Tame criticise denial of Auslan interpreter. news “Health insurance for pregnancy is limited”: Healthcare discrimination costing women more. news “Erratic behaviour.” Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 5. news The ACT will provide free abortions for ACT residents from next year. news What women are talking about tonight, Thursday July 21. Recommended 'I'm getting married next year. Here are 8 things I wish I knew before planning a wedding.' In the 90s, Dean Cain played Superman. Now he's a single working dad. What women are talking about today, Thursday August 18. "The most liberating feeling." Ellia Green confirms his identity as a trans man. 5 Australian women were killed in one week. This is why we will never stop talking about it. "You can't just let it flow." How intimacy coordinators became Hollywood's most important job. What My Salary Gets Me: A mum-of-two working part time on $35,000 a year. "I couldn't believe it won awards." 20 women on the only film they've ever walked out on. Why Scott Morrison's 'secret ministries' aren't actually funny at all. Patrick Dempsey was 18 when he met his first wife. She was 44. LEAVE A COMMENT