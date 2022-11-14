news 200 rescued from NSW floods in 24 hours, and everything women are talking about this morning. mamamia-team November 14, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT 200 rescued from NSW floods in 24 hours, and everything women are talking about this morning. Tags: news-stories , australian-news , international-news , news , live-news-feed Related Stories news Trump's US election failure, and everything women are talking about today. news QLD couple charged with murder of after baby's death, and what women are talking about today. news New development in William Tyrrell investigation, and everything women are talking about today. news Tony Armstrong calls out disturbing racist message, and everything women are talking about today. news Cassius Turvey remembered in emotional WA vigil, and everything women are talking about today. news A female focused budget, and everything women are talking about this morning. news "Nothing was fine after what you did to me." Brittany Higgins addresses Bruce Lehrmann in court. news Perth mother found dead in bushland, and everything women are talking about today. news “Lyn’s Law.” NSW to introduce a 'no body no parole' law. news “It’s been a big decision.” Tracy Grimshaw announces she’s leaving A Current Affair, and everything women are talking tonight. Recommended 200 rescued from NSW floods in 24 hours, and everything women are talking about this morning. 'I'm a beauty editor and here are 10 dupes for every spendy product in my beauty cupboard.' Medibank hackers have now released sensitive customer data relating to mental health treatment. Mia Freedman: I accidentally had a marriage sabbatical. Here’s how it went down. At 54, Pam went for a health checkup. If she had waited another 5 months, she would have died. "She wanted to look a million dollars." The story behind Princess Diana's revenge dress. "I wish I could have that." Brittany Hockley and Laura Byrne on the reality of 'friendship envy'. In Iran, young girls are forced to marry prison guards. Then executed the next day. At 15, Emily was 'taken' from her Sydney bedroom. For the next two years, her life was "hell on earth". Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony were together for 8 years. This is what their lives look like now. LEAVE A COMMENT