news What women are talking about today, Wednesday September 14. mamamia-team September 13, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Wednesday September 14. Tags: news , news-stories , australian-news , international-news , live-news-feed Related Stories news Indigenous actor Uncle Jack Charles has died aged 79, and what women are talking about today. news What women are talking about today, Thursday September 8. news "It's extremely distressing." Buxton community left reeling after five teenagers killed in car crash. news New digital tool being developed to help diagnose early menopause. news “It’s been a big decision.” Tracy Grimshaw announces she’s leaving A Current Affair, and everything women are talking tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday September 2. news We now know the cast for Trent Dalton’s Boy Swallows Universe Netflix adaption. news What women are talking about today, Wednesday August 24. news "The most liberating feeling." Ellia Green confirms his identity as a trans man. news “Health insurance for pregnancy is limited”: Healthcare discrimination costing women more. Recommended 12 things our lifestyle team is eyeing off in the Vogue Online Shopping Night sales. Group Therapy: 'My boyfriend of five years doesn't want kids but I'm desperate to be a mother.' 'How do I know if I have ADHD?' 9 questions about adult ADHD, answered by medical experts. ROADTEST: 'I tried the app that promises to make my day better in 8 minutes. Here's my honest recap.' What women are talking about today, Wednesday September 14. 'It looks like a...school formal': Every look from the Emmys red carpet in one place. "I gave in to contact napping." 6 things I'm doing differently as a second time mum. "If you didn't bring a gift, you can leave." The baby shower debate dividing the internet. "But b*tch it's gonna have to be you." The 12 biggest moments from the 2022 Emmys. Sheryl Lee Ralph almost gave up on acting. She just received a standing ovation at the Emmys. LEAVE A COMMENT