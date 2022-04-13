news What women are talking about today, Thursday April 14. mamamia-team April 13, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Thursday April 14. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories Related Stories news Challenging day one of the election for Anthony Albanese, and what women are talking about today. news Chris Dawson to stand trial, and what women are talking about today, Friday April 8. news Thousands of NSW health workers strike again, and everything else women are talking about tonight. news Indigenous Mungo Man’s remains to be reburied in landmark decision, and what women are talking about today. news “Serious misconduct” flagged between NSW Police and an Indigenous teen, and what women are talking about today. news What women are talking about today, Friday April 1. news Anthony Albanese outlines Labor’s budget reply, and what women are talking about today. news Australia signs major refugee deal with NZ, and what women are talking about today. news Former AFL player jailed over family violence, and what women are talking about today. news Australia launches legal action against Russia over flight MH17, and everything else women are talking about today. Recommended What women are talking about today, Thursday April 14. 5 months ago, Sam Frost posted a controversial video about the vaccine. She doesn't regret it. What My Salary Gets Me: A 34-year-old senior graphic designer with two kids on $125,000 a year. "People are dying in the line for petrol." What is going on in Sri Lanka right now. Climate change is the top issue deciding women’s vote. Here’s where each party stands on it. From caramel Weet-Bix slice to French toast casserole: Steph Claire Smith's Easter treat recipes. "He sold me a fairytale to fill his own pockets": The horror reality of botched breast implants. Desperate residents are screaming from their apartments in Shanghai. Here's why. A "lucky colour" and hidden details: The meanings behind these 12 celebrity engagement rings. 'After graduating university, I received an email from my dad. He wanted his money back.' LEAVE A COMMENT