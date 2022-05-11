news What women are talking about today, Thursday May 12. mamamia-team May 11, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Thursday May 12. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories , live-news-feed Related Stories news NSW opens its first mental illness unit for new mums and what women are talking about tonight. news NT Chief Minister steps down, and what women are talking about tonight. news Petrol prices rise for a third week in a row, and what women are talking about tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday May 6. news Kim Cattrall shares the plans SATC writers had for Samantha, and what women are talking about tonight. news 3 NSW policemen are still serving despite DV convictions, and what women are talking about tonight. news Thousands of NSW health workers strike again, and everything else women are talking about tonight. news Anthony Albanese outlines Labor’s budget reply, and what women are talking about today. news Australia signs major refugee deal with NZ, and what women are talking about today. news Former AFL player jailed over family violence, and what women are talking about today. Recommended What women are talking about today, Thursday May 12. British backpacker Ellie came to Australia on holiday. 3 years later, she’s working at a cattle station. Want to break your 'yes person' habit? Here's how to get comfortable saying 'no' to your boss. NSW opens its first mental illness unit for new mums and what women are talking about tonight. The top 5 products from Fenty Beauty, ranked by a beauty writer. From onesies to thongs: The 12 things flight attendants say you should never wear on a plane. ROADTEST: 'This vitamin C serum promises to both brighten and fade my dark spots, so I put it to the test.' 'My 10-year-old had COVID twice in three months. Here's how the new close contact rules impacted us.' In 2018, Colin Firth's wife reported a 'stalker'. In reality, they were having an affair. Can you have a vaginal birth after a caesarean? The answer is complicated. LEAVE A COMMENT