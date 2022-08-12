news What women are talking about today, Friday August 12. mamamia-team August 12, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Friday August 12. Tags: australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories , live-news-feed Related Stories news “Health insurance for pregnancy is limited”: Healthcare discrimination costing women more. news “Erratic behaviour.” Actor Ezra Miller has been charged with burglary. news What women are talking about today, Friday August 5. news The ACT will provide free abortions for ACT residents from next year. news “The studio decided to cut its losses and run.” Multiple TV shows and films canned by networks. news What women are talking about today, Friday July 29. news What women are talking about today, Friday July 22. news “It’s a critical issue.” An inquiry into the NDIS and its failures is underway. news Shinzo Abe shot, Boris resigns, and all the news you need today. news What women are talking about today, Friday July 1. Recommended 'I'm a beauty editor. Here are the 9 most surprising beauty tips I've learnt over the years.' Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married for 2 years. This is what their lives look like now. Tayla Clement is 'The girl who can't smile'. Here's what she wants you to know. Kelly was pregnant with her third child when she realised something wasn't right with her son Oli. "That is the real joy of the Red Centre." All the details about our trip to the NT in one place. What women are talking about today, Friday August 12. 8 women share their ultimate event-planning hacks you'll wish you knew about sooner. "Everyone does their own washing." A mother-of-5 shares her Five Golden Rules for parenting teens. “What a crock of w**k.” Senator David Pocock and Grace Tame criticise denial of Auslan interpreter. Mamamia Recommends: Sydney’s new interactive kids’ space celebrating First Nations stories. LEAVE A COMMENT