news What women are talking about today, Wednesday May 11. mamamia-team May 10, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Wednesday May 11. Tags: australian-news , international-news , live-news-feed , news , news-stories Related Stories news NT Chief Minister steps down, and what women are talking about tonight. news Petrol prices rise for a third week in a row, and what women are talking about tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday May 6. news Kim Cattrall shares the plans SATC writers had for Samantha, and what women are talking about tonight. news Guy Sebastian testifies against his “fraudulent” ex-manager, and everything women are talking about tonight. news Why Harry Styles felt "ashamed" about his sex life, and what women are talking about tonight. news ACT man charged with manslaughter in an alleged domestic violence incident, and today’s news. news Challenging day one of the election for Anthony Albanese, and what women are talking about today. news Indigenous Mungo Man’s remains to be reburied in landmark decision, and what women are talking about today. news How tennis stars are reacting to Ash Barty's retirement, and what women are talking about today. Recommended 'My 10-year-old had COVID twice in three months. Here's how the new close contact rules impacted us.' In 2018, Colin Firth's wife reported a 'stalker'. In reality, they were having an affair. Can you have a vaginal birth after a caesarean? The answer is complicated. What women are talking about today, Wednesday May 11. "I gave birth to a toddler." 21 women on what it was like to have 'huge' babies. NT Chief Minister steps down, and what women are talking about tonight. 'I had my two kids six years apart. Five years later, this is what I've learnt.' "If we love, we grieve." Nick Cave has lost two sons in seven years. 'I work with women who want to quit drinking. Their stories all have a common theme.' In 2006, Farmer Dave came out on Big Brother. Now he's a donor dad to four children. LEAVE A COMMENT