news What women are talking about today, Friday June 10. mamamia-team June 9, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Friday June 10. Tags: australian-news , international-news , live-news-feed , news , news-stories Related Stories news Matthew McConaughey’s White House speech goes viral, and what women are talking about tonight. news QLD students to get free period products, and what women are talking about tonight. news Australia’s Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, and what women are talking about tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday June 3. news Robert Hughes has been granted parole, and what women are talking about tonight. news Funerals commence for Uvalde shooting victims, and what women are talking about tonight. news PM Anthony Albanese unveils new Labor government ministry, and what women are talking about tonight. news Tamil family cleared to return home to Biloela after 4 years, and what women are talking about today. news New choking and stealthing laws in Tasmania, and what women are talking about tonight. news Major questions raised over election 'boat texts', and what women are talking about tonight. Recommended "It's really hard to accept." Tiffiny Hall on the pressure to 'bounce back' after pregnancy. 'I've been colouring my own hair for years. Here are 12 rules I swear by.' What My Salary Gets Me: A 26-year-old social worker living in regional Victoria on $75,000 a year. ‘I just turned 55. Here are 3 ways my relationship with my health has changed.’ ROADTEST: 3 women try the new moisturiser range that targets different skin concerns. What women are talking about today, Friday June 10. Simone Biles to sue over FBI's Larry Nassar investigation, and what women are talking about tonight. ‘I’m embracing the process of ageing.’ Why Tara Moss is more comfortable in her 40s than her 20s. 'I'm 43 and I've only worn a bikini five times in my life. I have regrets.' 'I have complicated thoughts about weight loss surgery. Here's why I'm doing it anyway.' LEAVE A COMMENT