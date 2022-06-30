news What women are talking about today, Friday July 1. mamamia-team June 30, 2022 ADVERTISEMENT What women are talking about today, Friday July 1. Tags: live-news-feed , australian-news , international-news , news , news-stories Related Stories news What women are talking about today, Friday June 24. news What women are talking about today, Thursday June 23. news Brittany Higgins trial delayed, and all the news you need to know today. news What women are talking about today, Friday June 17. news ‘No buyer.’ NSW's largest coal mine to close, and what women are talking about tonight. news Concerns over 3 Aussie stores using facial recognition technology, and what women are talking about tonight. news Four years on, the Biloela family is home and everything women are talking about today. news QLD students to get free period products, and what women are talking about tonight. news Australia’s Minjee Lee wins US Women’s Open, and what women are talking about tonight. news What women are talking about today, Friday June 3. Recommended ROADTEST: 'My favourite micellar water now comes with vitamin C. Here's how it stacks up.' What women are talking about today, Friday July 1. “We are just running on empty.” The most powerful pictures from the teachers strike. “Don't give up hope.” 2 women share what it's really like for nurses and midwives in 2022. MIA FREEDMAN: My simple skincare routine for very confused people. "My skin has never been so hydrated": 18 beauty products we're loving sick this month. A coroner has ruled 'nobody' could've stopped Hannah Clarke's killer. What do we do next? "How the most painful experience of my life transformed my relationship with exercise." 'It's my job to recommend TV shows. These are the 12 to watch in July.' "I've got it down to an art form." What to pack for your holiday, according to Mamamia's fashion team. LEAVE A COMMENT