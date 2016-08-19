Aussie swimmers banned from closing ceremony after wild night out in Copacabana.

Australian swimmers Josh Palmer and Emma McKeon have been banned from the closing ceremony after staying out all night partying in Rio.

Gold Medallist McKeon, who was tipped to be a flag bearer in the ceremony, will now be confided to the village between 8pm and 8am – along with Palmer – after a drunken night out that ended in Palmer claiming to be robbed at gunpoint and found ‘disoriented’ on a beach nearly 18 hours later.

The pair were celebrating with a group of other swimmers at a bar in the Miramar Hotel. Fairfax Media writes that at around 4.30am, McKeon decided not to return to the village and instead stay the night with friends from Sweden.

Palmer, who finished fifth in heat three of the 100m breaststroke on Day One, decided to keep the party going and continued on.

A statement from Olympics bosses says: "McKeon chose to stay the night with swimming friends in the Copa district without informing Team Management”

“Palmer headed to a beach kiosk with a friend and continued drinking. The others headed back to the village and did not breach any rule.’’

According to journalist Andrew Webster who writes for The Sydney Morning Herald, Palmer stayed out drinking with an Australian columnist and lawyer.

Webster writes:

"He [Palmer] finds his way to the beach kiosks where the beer is sold by the long neck and always ice cold….The sun is about to pop its head up over Sugarloaf at the north-end of Copa and this is where the details get sketchy and the hours go missing.”

Webster says that at 10.30am, fellow swimmer James Magnussen phoned the man Palmer was with concerned about the South Australian, but Magnussen told him Palmer was making his way back to the village.

The athletes were partying at Copacabana.

In a story that echoes that of golfer Robert Allenby and American swimmer Ryan Lochte its emerged that hours later, at 2:00pm two “businessmen” found Palmer "disoriented". He had lost his wallet and phone so they called the consulate, who rang the head of Olympic security to come and pick up the Australian.

Reports are that Palmer claimed he was sleeping on the beach when he was woken by a man and robbed, the man forced him to withdraw $1000 in cash from a nearby ATM.

Webster, himself in Rio, questions this account saying that the beach at 10:00am would have been teaming with police and people saying it does not “add up” that an Australian swimmer could be held “at gunpoint after 10.30am in an area with so many there to witness it.”